The 18-ounce bags of beef jerky are the brand's largest on the market to date.
Old Trapper Family Size Bags

Old Trapper now offers 18-ounce Family Size Bags of beef jerky to meet consumer demand for larger-format snacks. All four of the brand's signature jerky varieties — Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy — are available in the new package size. Each bag features Old Trapper's signature clear packaging, which lets consumers clearly see the quality and amount of product they are purchasing.

