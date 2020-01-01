Oliveros Gran Retorno Cigars

Altadis U.S.A. is relaunching Oliveros Gran Retorno, a small-batch series of cigars featuring tobaccos that have undergone a unique aging process with extra age in each of the three different stages. Three sizes are available, each paying homage to a different genre of music — Swing (50 x 6), Banjo (52 x 4 ½) and Fiddle (54 x 6). The cigars also are available in three different wrappers: Connecticut, Habano and Maduro. The Oliveros Gran Retorno Connecticut launched in August, followed by the Habano in October. The Maduro will be released in December. All blends are 100 percent Nicaraguan tobacco from the Plasencia family’s private reserves, with the exception of the shade wrapper, which is a Connecticut seed grown in Honduras by Plasencia.