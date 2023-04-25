Advertisement
Omnichannel Intelligence Module

The Engage3 solution allows brands to gain insights into in-store and online performance.
Engage3 adds the Omnichannel Intelligence module to its Engage3 Price Image Management suite. The module is intended to empower brands to monitor their in-store and digital shelf, track share of search, review location-based analytics, quantify image and e-commerce compliance, and measure consumer sentiment. It is powered by five complementary data sources and leverages automated digital data capture technology that removes data gaps and gives up-to-the-minute visibility into brand execution and category performance. Engage3's machine learning-powered product linking also cleanses and harmonizes all the collected data to provide brands with contextualized visibility across all their competitors' offerings.

