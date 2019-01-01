New from GK Software, OmniPOS is an integrated solution that enables convenience store retailers to unify in-store and at-the-pump retailing operations by connecting all enterprise point-of-sale (POS) processes through a single cloud-enabled platform. The OmniPOS platform is able to reduce the complexity of managing POS processes by introducing one centrally managed, cloud-enabled platform with the scalability and agility to quickly integrate new services and adapt to unknown future demands, according to the company. Key features are designed for fuel, quick-service prepared foods, self-service, and frictionless checkout.