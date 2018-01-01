ONE Brands, the maker of ONE Bars, unveiled a new flavor: Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake. ONE Bars have 20 grams of protein and only one gram of sugar per bar. The new flavor joins the existing line of ONE Bars that includes Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Almond Bliss and Maple Glazed Doughnut. The ONE Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Bar has a suggested retail price of $2.49 to $2.79.