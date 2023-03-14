OneView Commerce Self-Checkout Station

OneView Commerce, in partnership with point-of-sale (POS) hardware developer Anker Kassensysteme GmbH, launched its ready-to-deploy self-checkout solution. OneView's self-checkout combines the company's POS software with Anker's light-footprint hardware to lower costs while increasing customer satisfaction and return on investment, according to the company. Pre-built for fast deployment with brandable experiences, the station includes an intuitive user interface; a high-resolution, large touchscreen with multigesture functionality and industry-standard peripherals; convertibility from self-service to full-service cashier mode; easy integration into in-store and backend systems; one-touch support for age-restricted item verification, loyalty programs and intervention assistance; and flexible out-of-the-box payment integration.