C-store Retailers Unwrap Burrito Day Promotions

"National Burrito Day is our favorite holiday at Yesway and we are thrilled to bring this incredible deal to our Rewards member customers as part of our 50th anniversary recognition of the Allsup's World Famous Burrito," said Derek Gaskins, chief marketing officer at Yesway. "Everyone is invited to celebrate with us. Come on in and grab yourself a fistful of glory."

The offer continues Yesway's yearlong celebration of the World Famous Allsup's Burrito's 50th anniversary, which has also included the first-ever offering of Allsup's deep-fried burritos for sale online, along with Allsup's Taco Sauce and Salsa.

Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes 435 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop and Kum & Go are celebrating National Burrito Day with an all-day, 50% discount on burritos through their respective loyalty programs. Rewards members of both brands will get half-off on a burrito purchase, while upgraded Maverik Nitro cardholders will receive one free burrito.

The offer is available at all Maverik and Kum & Go convenience stores that include breakfast and lunch burritos on the menu throughout the brands' combined 20-state footprint.

Maverik pioneered freshly prepared c-store breakfast burritos with the M.O.A.B "Mother of All Burritos," a hearty burrito containing black forest ham, applewood smoked bacon, Maverik's own country sausage, scrambled eggs, tater tots and natural three-cheese blend, the company said. Meanwhile, breakfast at Kum & Go's midwestern locations feature country sausage in the Green Chile Queso Sausage Burrito and hardwood smoked meats in the Breakfast Brisket Burritos.

Both brands offer lunch burritos that provide a flavorful and substantial meal on the go, packed into an 11-inch tortilla with choices including brisket, beefy cheese, steak and potato, and buffalo chicken ranch.

Based in Salt Lake City, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. With the addition of Kum & Go, Maverik's footprint includes more than 800 locations.