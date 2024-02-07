 Skip to main content

The two programs are designed to help streamline the onboarding process for new employees.
Opterus Inc. enhances its store operations and employee training portfolio with the introduction of its new AI Assistant and Learning Management System (LMS). The AI assistant allows users to interact with chatbots, facilitate easy communication between retail operations teams and stores, and create content to streamline onboarding and operations. Created to let retailers maximize hiring strategies and quickly onboard new talent, the LMS includes enhanced compliance tracking and a customizable user interface, allowing retailers to create training course materials using a custom test creator or its existing shareable content object reference model.

Opterus AI Assistant & Learning Management System

