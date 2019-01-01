Press enter to search
Optimo Cigars, a Swisher brand, puts a fresh spin on its classic cigarillos with Optimo Berry, a new limited-edition berry blend. Optimo Berry cigarillos boast a refreshing sweet and ripe taste. They are available in two-count, resealable foil pouches in "2 for 99¢," "Save on 2," "2 for $1.29" and "2 for $1.49" price options. All Optimo cigarillos are encased in first-class natural leaf wrappers that deliver a one-of-a-kind natural leaf smoking experience, according to the maker. 

