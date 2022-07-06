OPW Retail Fueling DEF Loop System

The new DEF Loop System from OPW Retail Fueling is an extension of the OPW FlexWorks Loop System. It is built to optimize storage and containment of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF/AdBlue), while delivering the same prefabricated plug-and-play benefits of other models. The DEF Loop System is integrated into the HiFlo Loop System for high-volume truck stops and allows for surface accessibility of all piping for easy maintenance, decreased installation time, and the elimination of connection points. The DEF Loop System is one of three new products recently introduced by the company to further optimize fueling-site operations. The other two new products are the Interactive Forecourt Product Experience and the DSE Dispenser Sump.