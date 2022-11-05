OPW Retail Fueling DSE Dispenser Sump

The DSE Dispenser Sump from OPW Retail Fueling, a leader in fluid-handling solutions, is manufactured using Advanced Composite technology that allows it to provide best-in-class quality, fast lead times, and affordability in one package. Its design also gives site operators quick and easy access to dispenser plumbing, shear valves and underground piping connections, while serving as a reliable way to prevent leaks and other harmful liquids from seeping into the surrounding soil and groundwater supplies.