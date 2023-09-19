OPW TSE Tank Sump

OPW Retail Fueling introduces its new fiberglass TSE Tank Sump. The latest model in OPW's E-Series family of fiberglass containment sumps, the TSE Tank Sump is constructed via the sheet molded compound (SMC) manufacturing process, which, according to the company, produces products of premium quality with short delivery lead times. The tank sump features two cover styles, a compression seal lid, or a watertight lid that seals on a stainless-steel ring with locking L-handles. The new sumps are available with collar-ring or solid-bottom mounting options with seal kits available for both types.