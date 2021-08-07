Orbit Gum Mega Pack

As the country begins to reopen, Orbit Gum is readying people for more close encounters with its new 30-piece Mega Pack. Ideal for on-the-go durability, the Orbit Mega Pack is available in Peppermint and Spearmint varieties. It is the first-ever Mars Wrigley product to partner with and feature an on-pack guide from How2Recycle, a standardized labeling system that communicates a step-by-step guide on whether and how to recycle each part of the pack. The product's outer plastic package is designed to be recycled in roughly half of U.S. recycling streams, with more locations to follow, according to the brand.