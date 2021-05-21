Original Gummi FunMix New Varieties

Swirl'z Party and Tropical Fish Party are joining the Original Gummi FunMix lineup of innovative gummy candies from The Promotion In Motion Cos. Inc. Swirl'z Party is a mix of five fruit flavors, all swirled with cream, including: Oranges 'n Cream, Lemon 'n Cream, Lemon-Lime 'n Cream, Strawberries 'n Cream, and Blue Raspberries 'n Cream. Tropical Fish Party features 18 tropical fish shapes, each with twin exotic flavors, such as: Kiwi Guava 'n Mango, Passion Fruit 'n Lemonade, and Watermelon 'n Tropical Punch. All varieties of Original Gummi FunMix are available in various sizes, including 4-ounce and 5-ounce peg bags with a suggested retail price of $1.49 to $1.79.