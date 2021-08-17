The Promotion In Motion Cos. Inc. is seeking to "pour on the Zing" with new dynamic packaging graphics and an expansion into new flavors and mixtures for its soft and chewy Sour Jacks Sour Wedges line. The newest variety to join the brand is Original Sour Jacks Sour Wedges, a mouth-puckering, five-flavor mix of luscious cherry, oh-so-juicy orange, lively lime, sweet strawberry, and tangy lemonade. The new combination joins revamped Watermelon, Wildberry and Green Apple Sour Jacks Sour Wedges. All of the candies are offered in 4-ounce and 5-ounce peg bags with suggested retail prices ranging from $1 to $1.79.