OUTDOOR LOCKING CABINET KEEPS PRODUCTS SAFE

MasonWays Outdoor Locking Cabinet provides secure storage for seasonal products at the pump or front of stores including washer fluid, rock salt, wood, water, etc. This 4 ft. by 5 ft. high cabinet is easily accessible from either side or from the front only. Durable polyethylene plastic is impervious to chemicals and will not corrode or rust. For non-24/7 retailers, lock up the cabinet at night while keeping your products clean, dry and free from snow. A tie-down kit secures cabinet in place. Optional poster sign holders are perfect for sales and specials. Create impulse sales for motorist filling up or entering stores and ring up additional profits!

For more information visit: www.masonways.com or 800-837-2881.