P97 Digital Offer Network

P97's Digital Offer Network enables advertisers and marketers to distribute targeted offers and promotions to consumers across various digital channels. According to the company, the solution aims to provide a more efficient and effective way for advertisers and marketers to engage with their target audience and drive conversions. The network can allow brands to access online tools to configure or upload bulk offers at scale on retailers' apps and other digital properties to create consumer awareness and interest; allow consumers to redeem offers via a quick scan at the point of sale; and let the offer network facilitate rapid settlement of funds from the sponsoring brand to the retailer.