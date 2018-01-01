PAR Pay Transaction Processing Solution

ParTech Inc. (PAR), a global provider of point-of-sale (POS) and workforce efficiency solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, introduces PAR Pay, a SaaS-based EMV enabled transaction processing solution for credit, debit and stored value cards. PAR Pay is seamlessly integrated as an extension of all PAR POS software solutions and supported by the PAR service infrastructure, according to the company. PAR Pay’s gateway architecture provides real-time transaction visibility through a cloud-based portal, allowing anywhere access to view non-sensitive transaction and settlement details, analyze payment trends, reconcile payments, and manage chargebacks across all stores securely from the cloud. PAR Pay is also device agnostic, providing merchants with a long-term, low-cost, flexible solution for processing payments, the company noted. PAR Pay will be available to all Brink and PixelPoint clients beginning in June 2018.