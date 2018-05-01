PAR SureCheck Food Safety Solution 10.0The new cloud-based platform is iOS and Android compatible.
ParTech Inc., a global provider of point-of-sale and workforce efficiency solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, released its new PAR SureCheck Food Safety Solution 10.0. This new stack of cloud-based technology is designed to offer users an easy-to-use enterprise mobile application specifically for food safety and task management. The new platform is iOS and Android compatible, and allows users to conduct, monitor, document and trend operations that affect food quality, temperature monitoring and HACCP compliance.
Key features of SureCheck 10.0 include:
- Advanced functionality that enhances the user experience when automating food safety and task management operations;
- Auto advancement workflow for QSR operations;
- Customized software that allows organizations to personalize checklist workflow to achieve internal food safety requirements;
- An easy-to-use application, especially built for mobile devices;
- Ability to capture photo/video proof with notes for record keeping and reporting purposes;
- The flexibility to alert one or more users when an observation triggers a corrective action; and
- Rich reporting and cloud data storage that provides information that can assist organizations in establishing best practices for food safety and task management.