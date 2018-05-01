ParTech Inc., a global provider of point-of-sale and workforce efficiency solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, released its new PAR SureCheck Food Safety Solution 10.0. This new stack of cloud-based technology is designed to offer users an easy-to-use enterprise mobile application specifically for food safety and task management. The new platform is iOS and Android compatible, and allows users to conduct, monitor, document and trend operations that affect food quality, temperature monitoring and HACCP compliance.

Key features of SureCheck 10.0 include: