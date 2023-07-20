Parker's Reportedly Planning First Florida Store

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's is the latest convenience store retailer making plans to break ground in a new market.

The Savannah-based chain is reportedly looking to expand its operational footprint with a new c-store in North Jacksonville, Fla., reported HardKnoxWire.com.

According to public records, Parker's recently purchased nearly 10 acres of land at Faye Road and Alta Drive for $5.3 million through its real estate arm, Drayton-Parker Cos. LLC. A mobility fee certificate application filed with the city indicates the site could be home to a 5,175-square-foot Parker's Kitchen with 24 fueling positions.

Although plans have not officially been announced and construction timelines have not been disclosed, the mobility fee application signals potential growth for the regional chain in Northeast Florida, the media outlet said.

The move into Jacksonville would mark Parker's first foray into the Sunshine State. The retailer currently owns and operates 76 locations across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

Parker's move into Florida is the latest expansion plan for the company. Last month, the retailer announced it will open a new Parker's Kitchen in August, Ga., at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road. Additional locations in the area to be announced in the coming months.

Parker's Kitchen is the popular food-centric brand under the Parker's umbrella. It serves world-famous hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac-and-cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials.

The first Augusta Parker's Kitchen will be a 3,800-square-foot convenience store that features Lowcountry-inspired architecture with a hallmark glass-front facade, lime-washed brick, striking bracketry and designer lighting. It will open on the site of a former Popeye's fast food restaurant that has been closed since 2007, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"We're thrilled to join the Augusta community and to serve local customers while giving back to support local schools," Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker said at the time of the announcement. "As we looked for opportunities to expand, Augusta was a natural fit for us, since it's a growing market that builds upon our existing corporate footprint. We're excited to introduce the Parker's brand to Augusta residents and look forward to forging new relationships and supporting the community."

Parker's was founded in 1976.