 Skip to main content

Parker's Kitchen Sets Opening for Milestone Location

The Georgia-based convenience retailer will ring up customers at its 100th store on April 23.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
Parker's Kitchen logo and 100 stores

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's Kitchen is making good on its goal to grow across the Southeast. 

The convenience store retailer is slated to cut the ribbon on its 100th location on April 23. The latest c-store in its network is located at 1750 Grove Point Road in Savannah and Parker's Kitchen leadership, including founder and Executive Chairman Greg Parker and CEO Brandon Hofmann, will be on hand to welcome customers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Wednesday. 

In honor of the grand opening of the company's 100th store, Parker's Kitchen will also host a community-wide celebration featuring special giveaways, photos with Chewy the company mascot and an appearance by the Red Bull truck with a live DJ booth. Top brands like Coke, Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Red Bull, Monster, Southern Crown and Celsius will offer free samples and special giveaways, according to the company. 

[Read more: CSN EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Leadership Transition at Parker’s Kitchen]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The convenience store is just one piece of Parker Kitchen's ambitious expansion agenda, which calls for the company to open 100 new stores over the next four years in new and existing markets, doubling the size of the company. The convenience retailer employs more than 1,600 team members throughout Georgia and South Carolina, and completes more than 1 million transactions weekly.

In recent months, the company has made several moves to support its growth agenda. In February, it promoted three executives to help maintain company standards as the retailer builds out its operational footprint. Taking on new roles were John Rhine, senior vice president of finance and accounting; Scott Smith, vice president of information technology; and Tom Rutledge, senior director of construction. The roles support Parker's growth into Jacksonville, Fla.Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Columbia, S.C.

Savannah-based Parker's Kitchen currently owns and operates c-stores in Georgia and South Carolina. 

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds