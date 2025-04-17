Parker's Kitchen Sets Opening for Milestone Location

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's Kitchen is making good on its goal to grow across the Southeast.

The convenience store retailer is slated to cut the ribbon on its 100th location on April 23. The latest c-store in its network is located at 1750 Grove Point Road in Savannah and Parker's Kitchen leadership, including founder and Executive Chairman Greg Parker and CEO Brandon Hofmann, will be on hand to welcome customers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Wednesday.

In honor of the grand opening of the company's 100th store, Parker's Kitchen will also host a community-wide celebration featuring special giveaways, photos with Chewy the company mascot and an appearance by the Red Bull truck with a live DJ booth. Top brands like Coke, Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Red Bull, Monster, Southern Crown and Celsius will offer free samples and special giveaways, according to the company.

