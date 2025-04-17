Parker's Kitchen Sets Opening for Milestone Location
The convenience store is just one piece of Parker Kitchen's ambitious expansion agenda, which calls for the company to open 100 new stores over the next four years in new and existing markets, doubling the size of the company. The convenience retailer employs more than 1,600 team members throughout Georgia and South Carolina, and completes more than 1 million transactions weekly.
In recent months, the company has made several moves to support its growth agenda. In February, it promoted three executives to help maintain company standards as the retailer builds out its operational footprint. Taking on new roles were John Rhine, senior vice president of finance and accounting; Scott Smith, vice president of information technology; and Tom Rutledge, senior director of construction. The roles support Parker's growth into Jacksonville, Fla.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Columbia, S.C.
Savannah-based Parker's Kitchen currently owns and operates c-stores in Georgia and South Carolina.