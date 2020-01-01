The PathSpot Hand Scanner by Avery Dennison is a data collection device that uses visible light fluorescence spectroscopy to instantly detect invisible signs of bacteria and viruses that cause foodborne illness, including Norovirus, E. coli, Listeria, Hepatitis A and Salmonella. The scanner measures the reflection of light off the hands to determine whether or not a set of proprietary markers are present. Along with providing real-time feedback, the PathSpot Hand Scanner collects data that businesses can use to measure and improve handwashing compliance.