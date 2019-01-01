PAX, Bluefin & Casio P2PE Solution

Three technology companies — PAX Technology Inc., a global provider of electronic payment solutions; Bluefin, a payment security company; and Casio, a manufacturer of electronic cash registers and point-of-sale equipment — are teaming up to launch a new, semi-integrated solution that simplifies the management of Payment Card Industry (PCI) validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) at a merchant’s location. The new PAX/Bluefin/Casio solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within the PAX terminal, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being visible in the merchant's system, where exposure to hacking is possible. Data decryption always occurs offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module.