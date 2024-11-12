Paytronix is launching Additive Lead Times, a group of new capabilities to its order throttling for Paytronix Online Ordering that helps convenience stores and restaurants manage the number of orders they receive and process during busy times. These improvements allow brands to set parameters around order timing, limits and capacity and then define these parameters universally, regionally, by street or at a store-by-store level. With Additive Lead Times, Paytronix has made several enhancements, such as: timing (prep/lead time), limits (throttling), capacity management, and first-party delivery time. Brands with online ordering capabilities enabled can activate or deactivate these new features with the click of their mouse on the box under Enable New Timing Features.