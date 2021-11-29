Paytronix Order & Delivery Enhancements

Paytronix Order & Delivery now leverages AI-driven guest intelligence as a core part of the platform. New features like Order Experience Builder and FEEDback, coupled with the loyalty and CRM solution, provide an end-to-end platform to help marketers delight today’s digitally connected consumers. Order Experience Builder changes how marketers design, build and deploy online ordering, providing tools to create powerful, interactive and appealing online menus simply and easily. FEEDback facilitates instant responses from customers at the time they place and receive their order, enabling managers to respond to comments in real time when the opportunity to gain their long-term loyalty is strongest.