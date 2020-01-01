PDI Insights Cloud, formerly SwiftIQ, is now available to convenience retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies around the globe, giving them the ability to monitor daily and weekly trends, as well as access more granular, receipt-level data. The real-time data and analytics can help support convenience and fuel retailers and CPG brands as they begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, PDI noted. Businesses using PDI Insights Cloud can access real-time, automated basket-level data and insights; gain a deeper understanding of shopper behavior; refine loyalty and promotion programs; and measure return on investment. The solution also provides CPGs with data from chain and independent operators.