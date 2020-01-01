Press enter to search
Close search

PDI Insights Cloud

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

PDI Insights Cloud

Formerly SwiftIQ, the offering is now available to convenience retailers and CPG businesses around the globe.
PDI logo

PDI Insights Cloud, formerly SwiftIQ, is now available to convenience retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies around the globe, giving them the ability to monitor daily and weekly trends, as well as access more granular, receipt-level data. The real-time data and analytics can help support convenience and fuel retailers and CPG brands as they begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, PDI noted. Businesses using PDI Insights Cloud can access real-time, automated basket-level data and insights; gain a deeper understanding of shopper behavior; refine loyalty and promotion programs; and measure return on investment. The solution also provides CPGs with data from chain and independent operators.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Canary Compliance

AlarmAssist Virtual Assistant Software
Coca-Cola With Coffee

Coca-Cola With Coffee