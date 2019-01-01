PDI launched PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions, a complete, end-to-end solution that combines the secure and scalable PDI Marketing Cloud Platform with the industry knowledge and first-hand expertise of the PDI Marketing Solutions Practice. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions combines a comprehensive, unified marketing platform with access to industry experts to offer white label loyalty and marketing solutions that drive top-line revenue, according to the company. Convenience store retailers and petroleum wholesalers can use it to improve customer engagement with automated CRM campaigns; turnkey vendor-funded offers that are sourced and settled by PDI; and tools to ensure that personalized offers and messages reach the right customers every time.