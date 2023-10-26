PDI New Program Solutions

PDI Technologies presents new solutions for the convenience retailer this fall. The new offerings include: a point-of-sale (POS) system that provides an all-in-one experience of POS, self-checkout and foodservice capabilities; a Firewall as a Service security system intended for smaller distributed businesses; a Retail Site Management Subscription that can help c-stores grow by automating manual processes and increasing access to data; four new Sustainability Partner Packages that can scale with various features to help businesses meet their sustainability goals; and New Enterprise programs for operational efficiency. The all-in-one POS solution will be available to the wider U.S. market in 2024, while the other offerings are available now.