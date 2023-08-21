PDI Technologies Product & Program Launches

As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, PDI Technologies introduces several new products and programs for the convenience ecosystem. Age-verified Consumer Access is a data and content platform to help businesses target consumers interested in age-restricted items like tobacco. The Sustainability Offset Emissions Program – Fleet is an expansion to include logistics customers who want to offer carbon offsets for their transport fleets. Wi-Fi Direct Internet Access provides private wireless access for businesses and secure public Wi-Fi for guests. Electronic Shelf Labels allows retailers to implement digital price tags, and Propane and Commercial Fueling builds on the company's recent acquisition of Blue Cow Software.