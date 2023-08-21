Advertisement
08/21/2023

PDI Technologies Product & Program Launches

The company unveils a slew of new products as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.
PDI 40th Anniversary Banner

As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, PDI Technologies introduces several new products and programs for the convenience ecosystem. Age-verified Consumer Access is a data and content platform to help businesses target consumers interested in age-restricted items like tobacco. The Sustainability Offset Emissions Program – Fleet is an expansion to include logistics customers who want to offer carbon offsets for their transport fleets. Wi-Fi Direct Internet Access provides private wireless access for businesses and secure public Wi-Fi for guests. Electronic Shelf Labels allows retailers to implement digital price tags, and Propane and Commercial Fueling builds on the company's recent acquisition of Blue Cow Software.

Other Popular Products

Advertisement