Molson Coors, in partnership with The Coca-Cola Co., will launch its new Peace Hard Teas in September 2023. Following the hard tea trend, the company said Peace Hard Tea will build on the Peace Tea's existing fanbase while bringing in additional legal drinking-age consumers. The line will debut with three flavors — Freedom of Peach, Really Really Razzy and More Peace More Lemon — each clocking in at 5 percent ABV. At launch, the drinks will be available in single 24-ounce cans in convenience stores in select U.S. regions.