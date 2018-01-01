Cakebites introduces its newest variety: Peanut Butter Chocolate Ripple. The product features peanut butter cake, peanut butter cream and chocolate cake enrobed in a smooth peanut butter coating and rippled with chocolate drizzle. Peanut Butter Chocolate Ripple Cakebites improve upon a classic flavor combination and bring it to the next level of portability, according to the company. The Cakebites are available in a 12-count display, four-count family pack, as well as a new smaller 90-count gravity feed display. Peanut Butter Chocolate Ripple Cakebites will be available nationwide in November 2018.