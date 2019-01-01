Press enter to search
Close search

Peatos Ranch

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Peatos Ranch

The new variety joins the line of crunchy puffed snacks.
Peatos Ranch

A new Ranch variety joins the Peatos line of crunchy puffed snacks, which already includes Classic Cheese, Fiery Hot, Chili Cheese and Masala varieties. Peatos are made from pulses (peas and lentils) and contain twice the protein and three times the fiber of their mainstream puffed snack competitor, according to the maker. Designed to be "Better Than Junk Food," Peatos are made with non-GMO ingredients, contain no artificial flavors or synthetic colors, and have no added MSG.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Cardtronics logo

FIS Cardless Cash