Peeps 2023 Halloween Marshmallows

Just Born Quality Confections is bringing back its Peeps brand Halloween shapes just in time for the holiday season. The specialty marshmallow treats come in the shapes of pumpkins, ghosts and green-tinged monsters, which makes them appropriate for snacking or as a decorative addition to baked goods, according to the company. All Peeps are less than 50 calories per marshmallow and are both gluten and fat free. The suggested retail price for a three-count package is between $1.25-$1.49 and between $1.45-$2.29 for a six-count package.