Pennsylvania Retailers Can Now Apply to Sell RTD Alcoholic Beverages

Act 86 of 2024 created a new RTDC permit, which authorizes permittees to sell spirits-based RTDC ranging from 0.5% alcohol beverage by volume (ABV) to 12.5% ABV in original containers up to 16 ounces for off-premises consumption, provided the business is certified in the Responsible Alcohol Management Program. Shapiro signed the legislation creating this new permit as part of the 2024-25 budget.

The new permits open up the RTDC market to convenience stores and groceries previously barred from such sales, despite possessing wine expanded permits. Before the updated regulation, only state-run liquor stores were authorized to sell such products in Pennsylvania.

The PLCB cannot grant licensees the authority to sell RTDC until Monday, Sept. 16, the day the new law takes effect. Before then, the PLCB will review hundreds to thousands of expected applications, aiming to issue RTDC permit authority for early qualifying applicants.

The initial application fee for a RTDC permit is $2,500 per establishment, and the annual renewal fee is 2% of the cost of RTDC purchased for off-premises consumption, whether purchased from the PLCB or licensed Pennsylvania manufacturers.

Licensees interested in applying for a RTDC permit can do so through PLCB+, the PLCB's online licensing and regulatory platform.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates about 600 wine and spirits stores statewide and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers and handlers. Taxes and store profits are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives.