People on the Move: ADS-TEC Energy, Georgia-Pacific & Grabango Co.

Georgia-Pacific

Katie Hindman, senior director of foodservice national accounts with the consumer products group of paper products manufacturer Georgia-Pacific (GP), was named as a 2024 Change Maker by the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) during the association's recent Leadership Conference in Dallas.

WFF supports ambitious, talented women in foodservice, with its Change Makers award honoring women nominated by their employers for their outstanding contributions and exceptional promise as rising leaders who are committed to expanding opportunities for everyone.

"In her 11 years with Georgia-Pacific, Katie has demonstrated a remarkable depth of industry knowledge, has eagerly accepted every new opportunity and challenge, and has served as a valuable mentor to other women both at GP and throughout the industry," said Brooke McKillop, vice president of Foodservice National Sales at GP. "I am so proud of her for earning this recognition and delighted to call her a colleague and friend."

Hindman began her Georgia-Pacific career as a category manager in the company's foodservice division in 2013 and took on increasing responsibility from there. Today, she and her team deliver value-added solutions to some of the largest burger, chicken, sandwich and pizza chains in the United States. Prior to joining GP, Hindman served as a merchant for The Home Depot and as a brand manager at Newell Brands.

Grabango

John Hyun joined checkout-free technology provider Grabango as chief financial officer (CFO), bringing decades of software industry finance and operations experience.

Hyun has led multiple financing, initial public offering (IPO) and merger-and-acquisition transactions representing more than $6 billion in value. He joins Grabango from Mode Analytics, a leading SaaS analytics provider, where as CFO he led finance and corporate development, expanded internationally through mergers and acquisitions, and led the sale of the company for more than $200 million.

Hyun previously served as vice president of finance at Rocket Lawyer, a SaaS legal tech company, and YuMe, a video advertising technology provider, where he helped lead IPO readiness. He also has experience as an investment and corporate banker with clients including The Kroger Co., US Foods, Nike Inc. and Harry & David LLC.