People on the Move: ADS-TEC Energy, Georgia-Pacific & Grabango Co.

Lorne Deacon (L) and David Rolston
Hatco Corp.
Lorne Deacon was promoted to the role of president and CEO of Hatco Corp., taking over from David Rolston, who retired April 5.
After 30 years at Hatco and nearly 20 years as president and CEO, Rolston initially announced the turnover in June 2022. He then spent most of the next year facilitating a smooth transition of leadership for the 800 employee owners of the Hatco employee stock ownership plan. He will remain on the company's board of directors.
Deacon joined Hatco in 2018 as director of global marketing and product development. He was promoted to vice president of global marketing in 2019 and vice president in 2021, before being named president in 2022. He started his career in the banking and financial sector, then joined the foodservice industry in 2013, eventually working in a leadership role with Middleby Corp.
M&G Realty
M&G Realty Inc., part of Rutter's Holdings Inc., named Chris Hartman its new president. He succeeds Tim Rutter, who retired at the end of 2023.
The new role for Hartman will be in addition to his management responsibilities with the related Rutter's convenience store chain.
"The addition of Chris to our senior management leadership team has been fantastic and a key to our innovation and energy that a 277-year-old company needs," said Scott Hartman, president and CEO of Rutter's Holdings and father of Chris.
Chris Hartman is the 11th generation to join the Rutter family business since the founding of the Rutter's family farm in 1747. He began his Rutter's career at 13 years old, working in one of the chain's convenience stores. He returned to the business in 2018 after five years working for a national food brokerage company and earning his MBA from George Washington University.
NATSO
Industry association NATSO installed its new slate of officers following its 2024 spring board of directors meeting.
Joe Zietlow, industry and trade association manager for Kwik Trip Inc., was appointed as the new chairman of the board. Zietlow succeeds Jim Hays, owner of Dodge City Petro, who will now serve as immediate past chair. Matt Mildenberger, president and CEO of Mittens Travel Center, Oakley Kansas TA, was approved as chair-elect.
Additional appointees to the 2024 NATSO board are:
- Debi Boffa, CEO of Travel Centers of America
- Ted Augustine, president 24/7 Travel Stores
- Herb Hargraves, chief operating officer for Victory Marketing, which owns Sprint Mart
- Bruce Morgan, chief commercial officer of QuikTrip Inc.
Marko Zaro, Road Ranger CEO, will continue to serve as secretary/treasurer.
Heather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing for CAT Scale Co. and Iowa 80 Group, will also continue to serve as the NATSO Foundation chairman of the board in 2024.