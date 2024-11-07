People on the Move: Bazooka Candy Brands, CDA, Core-Mark & PIM Brands Inc.

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

[Read last month's installment of People on the Move]

Bazooka Candy Brands

Jocelyn Stahl joined Bazooka Candy Brands as the company's first senior vice president, chief of global operations.

Stahl is responsible for overseeing Bazooka's global manufacturing, supply chain, quality assurance, and research and development operations. Her appointment comes as part of the brand's strategic growth initiative following its recent acquisition by funds advised by Apax Partners.

Stahl brings more than 25 years of experience to her new role, having led teams of more than 300 people in her previous positions. She most recently served as the vice president of supply chain for the salty snacks division at The Hershey Co.