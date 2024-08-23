People on the Move: EG America, CandyRific & Colonial Group Inc.

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Amazon.com Inc.

Rodney Blanton left his position as global head of proprietary brands at Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to join Amazon.com Inc. as its new director of category management.

According to Store Brands, a sister publication to Convenience Store News, Blanton joined Couche-Tard in 2009 as Circle K's director of merchandising, marketing and category management. He subsequently held a number of roles, including most recently his lead in the retailer's private label efforts.

"Joining the forefront of global innovation alongside a talented new team is truly an honor, and I am incredibly eager to contribute to my new family of Amazonians in their fervent efforts of reshaping the way we experience everyday life," Blanton wrote on a LinkedIn post announcing his new position.