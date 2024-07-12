 Skip to main content

People on the Move: Casey's, EG America & Franke Coffee Systems

Hatco Corp., Marathon Petroleum, Nouria Energy, Pilot Flying J and TruAge also made personnel changes and announcements.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Logo for Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Casey's General Stores Inc. appointed Maria Castañón Moats to its board of directors, effective July 1, following her retirement from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC). Her addition to the board will bring the number of directors from ten to eleven. 

Castañón Moats is currently a partner and the leader of PwC's Governance Insights Center and previously held leadership roles as vice chair, Mexico and U.S. assurance leader from 2016 to 2019, and as chief diversity officer from 2011 to 2016. 

She has more than 30 years of public accounting experience and throughout her career has regularly provided accounting, financial reporting, investigations, and merger-and-acquisition services to both private and public clients across the retail, consumer and industrial products industries.

Lisa N'Chonon headshot
Lisa N'Chonon

EG America

EG America promoted two to executive leadership positions, naming Lisa N'Chonon its new chief financial officer and treasurer, and appointing Laura Sherman its new general counsel.

N'Chonon had previously served in the same position on an interim basis for 11 months. She will continue to lead all aspects of the finance organization, including accounting, FP&A, tax and treasury, and risk management. Since joining the company in 2017, Lisa has previously served as chief accounting officer and vice president of accounting operations.

Laura Sherman headshot
Laura Sherman

Since joining EG America in 2013, Sherman has held a series of progressively senior leadership positions within the legal department, most recently assistant general counsel and interim general counsel. In her new role, she will lead all aspects of the legal department, including litigation, contracts, records management, retail licensing and compliance, and regulatory matters.

Chad Bowman headshot
Chad Bowman

Franke Coffee Systems

Chad Bowman joined Franke Coffee Systems – Americas as vice president of sales. He will report to President Corrie Byron while spearheading sales strategies for the convenience store channel, working to expand the company's market presence and enhancing customer relationships across North America.

Among his new responsibilities, Bowman will use his industry knowledge to identify new business opportunities, develop robust sales strategies and lead a high-performing sales team. Collaborating closely with the marketing team, he will ensure that Franke Coffee Systems' offerings meet the evolving needs of customers in the c-store and specialty coffee space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chad Bowman to our team," said Byron. "His hire is perfectly timed with the recent launch of our new Mytico Due. We are confident that Chad will help continue to drive a successful product launch, take our overall channel focused sales initiatives to new heights, and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Bowman brings with him 20-plus years of experience in sales and leadership within the professional coffee and beverage industry, most recently serving as vice president of commercial foodservice sales at SEB Professional North America.

Josh Beale headshot
Josh Beale

Hatco Corp.

Hatco Corp. recently brought on board two new hires: Josh Beale as a key accounts specialist and  Steve Bindl as the head of global marketing.

Beale will work within the key accounts team where he will be responsible for actively managing, supporting and collaborating with Hatco's OEM customers, as well as working with the engineering team to design and develop commercial foodservice equipment solutions that meet their needs.

Beale brings a wealth of results-focused outside sales experience across multiple industries, with more than 11 years in various account management positions at Motion Industries, Park Place Technologies and Marking Service Inc.

Steve Bindl headshot
Steve Bindl

Bindl will direct the company's efforts in market analysis and product research to enhance both product and market development strategies.

"For 75 years, Hatco's success has been anchored in having deep industry insight and truly understanding our customers' needs," said Lorne Deacon, Hatco president and CEO. "Steve brings tremendous expertise in key marketing and product disciplines that will further enhance our ability to leverage data and insights to deliver meaningful value to our customers."

Bindl previously held various roles at Harley-Davidson, Briggs & Stratton, ManpowerGroup and Cox Automotive.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) will initiate its leadership transition plan effective Aug. 1. At that time, Marathon President Maryann T. Mannen will succeed Michael J. Hennigan as CEO and will join the board of directors, while Hennigan will transition to executive chairman of the board. Concurrently, MPC chairman John Surma will take over his elected position as lead director.

Hennigan has served as CEO since March 2020 and joined the board of directors in April 2020. Mannen has served as president since January of this year, after previously fulfilling the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer. Surma became independent chairman of the board in April 2020, having served as a board member since 2011. 

"Mike's leadership of MPC has been marked by a time of tremendous success," said Surma. "On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Mike, Maryann and the entire team for their relentless pursuit of shareholder value. Our team's commitment to MPC's core values of safety and environmental stewardship, integrity, respect, inclusion and collaboration has been foundational to realizing great achievements." 

Before joining Marathon, Mannen served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of global engineering firm TechnipFMC, a successor to FMC Technologies Inc. She previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of FMC Technologies since 2014, as senior vice president and chief financial officer since 2011, and in various positions of increasing responsibility with the company since 1986. 

Nouria Energy Corp.

Ernst & Young (EY) named Tony El-Nemr, CEO and president of Nouria Energy Corp., one of its 2024 Entrepreneurs of the Year for the New England region.

Founded in 1986, the awards celebrate top leaders in the United States and across nearly 60 countries worldwide.

According to EY, the program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. Each year for the New England region, a panel of independent judges selects finalists and winners from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont who are chosen for, among other attributes, their demonstration of long-term value through purpose, growth and impact 

Andy Lupo headshot
Andy Lupo

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J promoted Andy Lupo to the role of executive vice president, chief technology officer. He took over the position following the retirement of Mike Rodgers.

Lupo's new responsibilities will include delivering enterprise technology and digital technology that provides a seamless customer experience.

He joined the company in 2020 as vice president, focusing on commercial advanced analytics practice. Most recently, Lupo served as senior vice president, advanced analytics and business development where he led the company's cross-functional effort to enable strategic connected decision making across fuel pricing, loyalty, B2B sales, revenue growth management and real estate.

Prior to joining Pilot, Lupo spent 20 years across different facets of the commercial business at Altria in Atlanta, including stints in analytics, digital marketing, trade marketing and sales. 

TruAge

Paul Ziv joined TruAge in the newly created role of vice president of technology and operations.

Ziv will be responsible for developing solutions for and driving the integration of the TruAge age verification system with key point-of-sale vendors across all retail channels. In addition, he will oversee all retailer and customer technical support.

Most recently, Ziv served as vice president of information technology for AnswerNet, overseeing a 100-person team that was responsible for software development and innovation, programming, infrastructure, quality assurance and business process outsourcing. He also served in multiple leadership roles at March of Dimes, including vice president and associate chief operating officer, and worked as senior network administrator at RaceTrac Inc.

