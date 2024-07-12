People on the Move: Casey's, EG America & Franke Coffee Systems

Bindl will direct the company's efforts in market analysis and product research to enhance both product and market development strategies.

"For 75 years, Hatco's success has been anchored in having deep industry insight and truly understanding our customers' needs," said Lorne Deacon, Hatco president and CEO. "Steve brings tremendous expertise in key marketing and product disciplines that will further enhance our ability to leverage data and insights to deliver meaningful value to our customers."

Bindl previously held various roles at Harley-Davidson, Briggs & Stratton, ManpowerGroup and Cox Automotive.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) will initiate its leadership transition plan effective Aug. 1. At that time, Marathon President Maryann T. Mannen will succeed Michael J. Hennigan as CEO and will join the board of directors, while Hennigan will transition to executive chairman of the board. Concurrently, MPC chairman John Surma will take over his elected position as lead director.

Hennigan has served as CEO since March 2020 and joined the board of directors in April 2020. Mannen has served as president since January of this year, after previously fulfilling the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer. Surma became independent chairman of the board in April 2020, having served as a board member since 2011.

"Mike's leadership of MPC has been marked by a time of tremendous success," said Surma. "On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Mike, Maryann and the entire team for their relentless pursuit of shareholder value. Our team's commitment to MPC's core values of safety and environmental stewardship, integrity, respect, inclusion and collaboration has been foundational to realizing great achievements."

Before joining Marathon, Mannen served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of global engineering firm TechnipFMC, a successor to FMC Technologies Inc. She previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of FMC Technologies since 2014, as senior vice president and chief financial officer since 2011, and in various positions of increasing responsibility with the company since 1986.

Nouria Energy Corp.

Ernst & Young (EY) named Tony El-Nemr, CEO and president of Nouria Energy Corp., one of its 2024 Entrepreneurs of the Year for the New England region.

Founded in 1986, the awards celebrate top leaders in the United States and across nearly 60 countries worldwide.

According to EY, the program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. Each year for the New England region, a panel of independent judges selects finalists and winners from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont who are chosen for, among other attributes, their demonstration of long-term value through purpose, growth and impact