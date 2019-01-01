Pepsi CaféThe new beverages combine the tastes of Pepsi cola and deep flavorful coffee.
Set to debut in the United States in April 2020, Pepsi Café blends the taste of deep flavorful coffee with the refreshing, crisp taste of a Pepsi cola. Pepsi Café will be available in two varieties: original and vanilla flavor. Both new beverages are balanced with the right touch of roasted Arabica coffee to add a delightful combination of flavors to one's caffeine routine, according to the company. Pepsi Café has nearly twice the amount of caffeine as a regular Pepsi cola. It comes in slim 12-ounce cans for an easy pick-me-up.