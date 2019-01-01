Set to debut in the United States in April 2020, Pepsi Café blends the taste of deep flavorful coffee with the refreshing, crisp taste of a Pepsi cola. Pepsi Café will be available in two varieties: original and vanilla flavor. Both new beverages are balanced with the right touch of roasted Arabica coffee to add a delightful combination of flavors to one's caffeine routine, according to the company. Pepsi Café has nearly twice the amount of caffeine as a regular Pepsi cola. It comes in slim 12-ounce cans for an easy pick-me-up.