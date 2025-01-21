PepsiCo Completes $1.2B Siete Foods Acquisition
Siete started in 2014 with a single almond flour tortilla sold in an Austin, Texas, co-op. Today, the Siete Foods portfolio spans a variety of authentic, better-for-you products, including grain-free tortillas, enchilada sauces, taco seasonings, botana sauces, Mexican cookies, vegan beans, grain-free puffs, tortilla chips, potato chips and salsas. Siete products are available at more than 40,000 retailers.
"Today marks a defining moment in Siete's journey and an exciting chapter of growth and expansion for our brand," said Miguel Garza, CEO and cofounder of Siete Foods. "When our family founded Siete 10 years ago, it was with a heartfelt mission: to share the beauty of our Mexican-American heritage and Latino culture with the world, creating foods that everyone can enjoy, love, and feel connected to. The overwhelming support and passion we've seen — from the love for our products to the celebration of this milestone for Latino entrepreneurship — have profoundly inspired us. As we join PepsiCo, my family and I are committed to honoring, amplifying, and continuing to build the Siete brand and welcoming even more people to join us at the table."
Centerview Partners LLC acted as lead financial advisor to PepsiCo. Citi also served as financial advisor. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal advisor to PepsiCo. Lazard acted as financial advisor to Siete, while legal advisors included Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, as well as Armbrust & Brown PLLC.
Headquartered in Purchase, PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.