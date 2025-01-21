PepsiCo Completes $1.2B Siete Foods Acquisition

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PepsiCo Inc. continues to transform its snacking portfolio through innovation and strategic acquisitions to include more positive nutrition.

In its latest move, the food and beverage giant closed the acquisition of Garza Food Ventures LLC dba Siete Foods for $1.2 billion. The transaction was announced in the fall of 2024.

The growing Siete brand is the latest in a line of PepsiCo acquisitions that include PopCorners, Bare, Stacy's Pita Chips and, most recently, Sabra Dipping Co. LLC. With Siete, PepsiCo will further expand its portfolio of products with nutritious, simple foods and ingredients and bring this popular, growing brand to new fans in even more places, the company stated.

"We're committed to transforming our portfolio to include more positive choices that meet consumer demand for convenient and delicious products," said Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo North America. "We love the Siete brand for the same reason so many loyal consumers do and are dedicated to preserving its special attributes while making the brand more widely available and accessible on a broader scale."