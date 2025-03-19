PepsiCo Continues to Evolve Its Portfolio

"As we look to reorient our portfolio offerings to address white space consumer needs, the poppi brand's unique intersection with wellness and culture is a perfect addition to our portfolio," said Ram Krishnan, CEO, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "Allison [Ellsworth] and the poppi team have built a magnetic brand that's ahead of the trends, with a loyal consumer base and a demonstrated capacity for growth. We are big fans of the poppi brand movement and believe this incredible brand paired with our commercial capabilities will drive continued growth and innovation for years to come."

poppi was created by Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, discovered on Shark Tank by Rohan Oza and funded by CAVU Consumer Partners from their initial seed round to today.

"When I created poppi in our kitchen, it was fueled by a desire to create a better-for-you soda," said Allison Ellsworth, cofounder of poppi. "We never imagined how many people we could reach through hard work, determination and a clear mission to create a functional soda that stands the test of time. We believe poppi is the soda that will be embraced for generations to come, and we're beyond grateful to the amazing poppi team, our partners who believed in us from the very beginning and most importantly our incredible community.

"We can't wait to begin this next chapter with PepsiCo to bring our soda to more people — and I know they will honor what makes poppi so special while supporting our next phase of growth and innovation. I hope our story inspires others to explore their passions, take the risk, and believe that anything is possible," she added.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. Additional terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"poppi is a true testament to the American Dream. From the kitchen to Shark Tank to becoming an iconic brand, this couldn't have been done without the amazing founders Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, the incredible team in place led by CEO Chris Hall, the unmatched support of CAVU's Uncommon team led by Stevie Clements, and the extraordinary poppi community," said Oza, cofounder at CAVU Consumer Partners. "We're beyond thrilled to be partnering with PepsiCo so that even more consumers across America, and the world, can enjoy poppi — a truly modern soda for the next generation."

Centerview Partners LLC is acting as lead financial advisor to PepsiCo. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is also acting as a financial advisor to PepsiCo. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is acting as legal advisor to PepsiCo, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is acting as tax counsel.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to poppi, and Cooley LLP is acting as legal advisor.

Headquartered in Purchase, PepsiCo generated more than $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.