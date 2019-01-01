PepsiCo Mobile-Enabled Hydration Platform

Following its recent acquisition of SodaStream, PepsiCo introduces a Mobile-Enabled Hydration Platform that is the next step in its "Beyond the Bottle" journey, which aims to deliver beverages without single-use plastic bottles. The platform is made up of three components: a water dispenser; a companion, user-friendly smartphone app; and a personalized QR code sticker for reusable bottles that allows consumers to be recognized by the dispenser. The customizable platform offers a variety of zero-calorie flavor, carbonation and temperature options. All of the water is nano-filtered to guarantee clean water every time. The platform automatically tracks users' water intake and allows them to set daily hydration goals. Users can save their preferred drinks in the app, available for iOS and Android devices.