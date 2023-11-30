Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water Rebrand

Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water unveils a rebrand of its full product line intended to emphasize the water's 9.5+ pH alkaline formula, electrolyte minerals and sustainable packaging. According to the company, the new trademarked logo is meant to imply action and creates more ownability for the brand. The new bottles and cans incorporate fewer elements to capture consumers' attention while accentuating Perfect Hydration's unique selling points. The packaging is also sustainable, made of 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic for all bottle SKUs and recyclable aluminum for the cans.