Perrier Limited-Edition Packaging

Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water launched limited-edition packaging that features an original design by artist Eric Rieger, also known as HOTTEA. The all-new Perrier bottles and slim cans showcase a striking geometric design inspired by HOTTEA's typographical installations. Earlier this year, HOTTEA was named the 2017 Perrier Artist of the Year through the brand's ARTXTRA initiative, which engaged three emerging contemporary artists to design original packaging designs, and invited consumers to select the winner by voting online. Based in Minneapolis, HOTTEA is an Emmy award-winning artist known for using brightly colored yarn to create elaborate, eye-catching and non-destructive installations.