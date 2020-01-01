PetroClear 411 Series Dispenser Filters

PetroClear adds 16 new extended life spin-on dispenser filters to its extensive line of filtration products for fuel site operators. The 411 Series dispenser filters measure 10½ inches tall to accommodate almost twice the filtering media of a traditional 5-inch-tall dispenser filter. With the additional filtration capacity, the 411 Series enables fuel site operators to get more service life out of the filter and potentially increase maintenance intervals. Additionally, the filters' textured paint coating makes them easier to grip, which helps ensure a simple, mess-free installation and removal process.