PetroClear DEF Dispenser Filtration Products

PetroClear introduced new diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) dispenser filtration products designed to help prevent retail and commercial fuel site operators from distributing contaminated DEF. The new DEF Dispenser Filter Housing and DEF Dispenser Filter Elements products help filter contaminants before they reach the vehicle's onboard DEF filter. DEF Dispenser Filter Housing is constructed of heavy-duty 316L stainless steel for maximum durability and includes a mounting bracket kit and wrench. DEF Dispenser Filter Elements filter urea crystals and other contaminants to prevent them from reaching a vehicle's filter.