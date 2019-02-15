Press enter to search
Close search

Petroleum Marketing Group Looks to Shed 14 Sites

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Petroleum Marketing Group Looks to Shed 14 Sites

02/15/2019
PMG hung for-sale signs on several sites, including this on in North Brunswick, N.J.
PMG hung for-sale signs on several sites, including this on in North Brunswick, N.J.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Petroleum Marketing Group (PMG) is selling 14 properties in New Jersey.

The Woodbridge-based company tapped NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC to coordinate the sale of 10 PMG-owned retail locations with gasoline, two convenience stores leased to Circle K franchisees without gas and two former service stations.

Of the 12 sites, two are dealer operated and the balance are operated by commission marketers with month-to-month leases. Eleven properties are located in Northern New Jersey. In addition, one each is located in Tom's River, N.J, Carney's Point, N.J., and Tuckerton, N.J.

According to NRC, most of the lot sizes are 10,000 square feet to three-quarter acres, and buildings range from kiosks to 3,900 square feet.

The stores are branded Shell, BP, 76, Gulf and Exxon, and PMG is selling the stores with long-term supply agreements. All properties include the real estate.

"This is a great opportunity for small and single site operators," according to Evan Gladstone, NRC's executive managing director. "We expect robust bidding, especially for the stores in densely populated Northern New Jersey. We also have two convenience stores without gas, and two former service stations with service bays ideal for auto repair shops."

The properties are being sold through NRC's sealed bid sale process with bids due in March.

PMG is a leading jobber and distributor of petroleum products, and an operator of convenience stores in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. The company services more than 1,000 locations, from Maine to Florida.

It is an authorized distributor for Marathon, Shell, Exxon, Mobil, BP, Sunoco, CITGO, Gulf, 76 and Crown brands, and supplies non-branded petroleum products as well. PMG delivers more than 1 billion gallons of petroleum on an annual basis.

Related Content

The c-store/gas station combination on George Washington Memorial Highway in Hayes, Va. is one of five sites up for sale.

Petroleum Marketing Group Selling Five Virginia Shore Stores

These convenience stores range from kiosks to 1,500 square feet.

Global Partners LP

Global Partners Puts 24 New York C-stores Up for Sale

The bid deadline for these East Coast properties is Feb. 20.

RELATED TOPICS