Petrosoft Enterprise powered by SAP Business One is a new SMB enterprise solution that integrates the SAP Business One application with the Petrosoft Cloud suite. It provides real-time analysis and data distribution between facility-level and head-office operations, helping to increase efficiency and visibility to support profitable growth and position the retailer to take advantage of IoT technology. Petrosoft Enterprise powered by SAP Business One is built to handle the analysis of large amounts of data and deliver insight to SMB retailers in seconds across its secure platform. From store-level to the enterprise, it provides intelligence from financial to purchasing, inventory, consumer, operations, human resources, vendor, and manufacturer systems. Other benefits of the solution include: remote management; flexible licensing; supply chain management; item and store-level profitability; and more.