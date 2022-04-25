PHOTO GALLERY: Buc-ee's Opens Its Inaugural Store in Kentucky

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store which is in New Braunfels and measures 66,335 square feet. Buc-ee's began its multi-state expansion in 2019 and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia.

Buc-ee's broke ground on its first location in South Carolina in 2020, followed by groundbreakings on its first Kentucky and Tennessee outposts in 2021. They were followed by two more groundbreakings in Alabama.

In 2022, Buc-ee's announced the development of its first stores in Colorado, Mississippi and Missouri. The locations will be the first for the company outside of the South.

In February, the retailer also announced it would break its own world record for the world's largest convenience store with a 74,000-square-foot flagship Buc-ee's Family Travel Center in Sevierville, Tenn. This travel center, which will offer 120 fueling positions, electric vehicle charging stations and a car wash more than 250 feet long, will anchor a 200-acre development.

"Richmond, Ky., is a gorgeous destination for travelers that also serves as a southern gateway to the Midwest," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "We have so much respect for the Richmond community and are thrilled not only to join it, but to be able to offer one more great reason for visitors to stop and enjoy the region's hospitality and beauty."

Local and state leaders were on hand for the travel center's grand opening, including Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe; Judge Executive Reagan Taylor of Madison County; Kentucky State Reps. Josh Bray (R-71st District) and Deanna Frazier R-81st District); Richmond City Manager Rob Minerich; David Stipes, executive director of the Richmond Industrial Development Corp.; and Richmond City Commissioners Krystin Arnold, Ed McDaniel, Mike Brewer and Jim Newby.

Buc-ee's Richmond brings 175 new jobs to the area with starting pay beginning above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6-percent matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.