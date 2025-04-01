PHOTO GALLERY: C-store Retailers Show a Sense of Humor on April Fool's Day
7-Eleven Inc.
The Irving, Texas-based convenience store retailer is known for embracing change in its product offer and services, and now it is changing up its well-known logo. The retailer's familiar 7-Eleven logo, complete with a lowercase "n" set against a white background gives way to a sneak-ily familiar 7-Eleven logo but with a uppercase "N" set against a black background.
Circle K
Laval, Quebec-base Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s Circle K banner is takin its popular dispensed beverage offers and moving them to the snacking aisle. Fresh Brewed Coffee Chips offer a bold crunch with the smooth, roasted essence of a morning cup. Polar Pop Chips are a mind-bending mix of fizzy, icy refreshment and crispy, salty goodness. According to the retailer, the chips are available for one day only — yes, you guessed it on April 1.
Cumberland Farms
Westborough, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms is going back to its roots with its latest concept. The Farm-to-Table concept has proven popular in the restaurant industry so why not try it in the convenience store channel?
"In a move that's guaranteed to make your next pitstop a whole lot more interesting, Cumby's — originally a single cow farm in 1938 Rhode Island — is rolling out an ambitious farm-to-table concept that brings fresh, locally sourced ingredients straight from the farm to your car window," the chain announced, adding the working farms are now available at select locations. "The only thing you can't grow is the gas."
Kwik Trip Inc.
For a limited time, La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip Inc. is rolling out a Gas Station Roller Grill snack. The hot dog flavored potato ripple chips have all natural flavors.
Parker's Kitchen
Looking for love? Look no further than a Parker's Kitchen. The Savannah, Ga.-based c-store operator is upgrading its presence in the mobile app space with the new Tender app. Why? "Dating apps are broken," the chain explained. "You're swiping through people that seem normal then, boom, they drink unsweet tea. There are certainly things you just can't come back from."
Why not let Parker's take the guess work out of your next date?
Rutter's
York, Pa.-based Rutter's may be known for its origins in the diary business but even it knows the best way to wash down a c-store staple is a similar-flavored beverage. Enter Rutter's Hot Dog-Infused Spring Water, the perfect blend of its legendary hot dogs and crisp, refreshing water.
"Hydration meets grill master perfection in every sip," it noted.
Stewart's Shops
Earlier this year, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart's Shops brought back its Mountain Brew beer after a five-year hiatus. Just in time for April Fool's Day, the retailer is upping its game with Mountain Brut, a bold new take on bubbly.
"Crisp, refreshing, and perfect for when your heart says champagne, but your wallet says Stewart's!" the chain announced.