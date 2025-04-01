PHOTO GALLERY: C-store Retailers Show a Sense of Humor on April Fool's Day

7-Eleven Inc.

The Irving, Texas-based convenience store retailer is known for embracing change in its product offer and services, and now it is changing up its well-known logo. The retailer's familiar 7-Eleven logo, complete with a lowercase "n" set against a white background gives way to a sneak-ily familiar 7-Eleven logo but with a uppercase "N" set against a black background.

Circle K

Laval, Quebec-base Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s Circle K banner is takin its popular dispensed beverage offers and moving them to the snacking aisle. Fresh Brewed Coffee Chips offer a bold crunch with the smooth, roasted essence of a morning cup. Polar Pop Chips are a mind-bending mix of fizzy, icy refreshment and crispy, salty goodness. According to the retailer, the chips are available for one day only — yes, you guessed it on April 1.

Cumberland Farms

Westborough, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms is going back to its roots with its latest concept. The Farm-to-Table concept has proven popular in the restaurant industry so why not try it in the convenience store channel?

"In a move that's guaranteed to make your next pitstop a whole lot more interesting, Cumby's — originally a single cow farm in 1938 Rhode Island — is rolling out an ambitious farm-to-table concept that brings fresh, locally sourced ingredients straight from the farm to your car window," the chain announced, adding the working farms are now available at select locations. "The only thing you can't grow is the gas."